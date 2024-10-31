Subscribe
2024 Airside Halloween special: Hollow City

Time Out says

This Halloween, Airside is brewing up a spooktacular experience that’s sure to thrill. They’ve teamed up with Haunted Kong and Mental Bread @HKstyle Couple to launch Hollow City, an immersive haunted house x LARP adventure. 

Imagine stepping into a haunting, Kowloon Walled City-themed maze, where chilling revenants lurk around every corner. As brave adventurers, you'll have to navigate this 3,000sq ft labyrinth, piecing together clues to unravel the eerie urban legend of the 'Supernatural Incident in the Ladies Restroom'.

Will you escape the clutches of evil spirits before time runs out? Find out yourself from now to October 31 and get your ticket via Klook or NF Touch. Tickets run from $258 to $328. Be sure to also mark down the big Halloween day, as Airside will be hosting a lively Canton-pop disco night and a Halloween-themed market.

Details

Address
Airside
2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak
Hong Kong

Dates and times

