2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races

  • Things to do
  • Avenue of Stars, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
The Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races are back. Taking place on June 15 and 16, the two-day event will feature a total of 17 races with over 170 teams from 12 different countries and regions. The races start from 8am on both days, and if you want to see the adrenaline-pumping action on the waters, be sure to head to areas streching from the Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade (outside the Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong) to the Bruce Lee Statue located on the Avenue of Stars. Seatings with shade will also be provided.

To get everyone into the festive spirit, there will be numerous Line Friends photo spots with characters like Brown, Cony, Sally, and Choco donning dragon boat outfits, ready for your selfies at the Avenue of Stars. There will also be a Summer Chill Food Lane with an array of food and beverage stalls offering chilled craft beer, Hong Kong-style milk tea, cold brew coffee, coconut desserts, doughnuts and more.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/dragon-boat-races.html
Address:
Avenue of Stars
Salisbury Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

