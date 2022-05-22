Time Out says

From now until May 22, the Keung Show Hong Kong Fan Club is hosting a special '22+1= Keung To' charity pop-up at The One, Tsim Sha Tsui and Windsor House, Causeway Bay to celebrate Keung To's birthday and spread some positive vibes all around. Everything from special edition phone cases to cushions, mugs, and tote bags will be available for sale at the pop-up (while stock lasts). There are also various photo spots for fans to snap a pic with the idol. All profits from product sales will be donated to various charitable organisations to help children, pets, and communities in need.