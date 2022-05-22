Hong Kong
Timeout

22+1= Keung To charity pop-up

  • Things to do
  • The One, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Keung Show Hong Kong Fan Club
    Photograph: Courtesy Keung Show Hong Kong Fan Club
  2. Keung Show Hong Kong Fan Club
    Photograph: Courtesy Keung Show Hong Kong Fan Club
From now until May 22, the Keung Show Hong Kong Fan Club is hosting a special '22+1= Keung To' charity pop-up at The One, Tsim Sha Tsui and Windsor House, Causeway Bay to celebrate Keung To's birthday and spread some positive vibes all around. Everything from special edition phone cases to cushions, mugs, and tote bags will be available for sale at the pop-up (while stock lasts). There are also various photo spots for fans to snap a pic with the idol. All profits from product sales will be donated to various charitable organisations to help children, pets, and communities in need.

Details

Address:
The One
100 Nathan Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.the-one.hk/en/index.asp

Dates and times

