sky100
Photograph: Courtesy sky100

3 Must-try experiences at sky100’s teatime-inspired event this summer

Immerse in Hong Kong’s unique afternoon tea culture at the city’s highest indoor observation deck this summer

Photograph: Courtesy sky100

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with sky100
Afternoon tea in Hong Kong has transformed from a colonial legacy to a beloved local pastime. To celebrate this unique dining culture, sky100, the city’s highest indoor observation deck, is presenting ‘3:15 pm Teatime Delight of Hong Kong Views and Flavours’ this summer, allowing visitors to soak in the essence of this cherished tradition. 

Situated on the 100th floor of the ICC skyscraper, sky100 offers an unobstructed 360-degree panorama of Victoria Harbour, providing the perfect backdrop to savour delectable treats. Read on to discover the three unmissable experiences at this summer-limited event – from Insta-worthy photo spots to free tastings and exclusive afternoon tea offerings at Café 100 by The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong, we’ve got you covered. 

Don’t forget to take advantage of the ticket discounts available during the event period. Hong Kong residents can enjoy 45 percent off on online ticket purchases ($108 for adults; $75 for children or seniors), or a 30 percent walk-in discount ($138 for adults; $96 for children or seniors). Overseas visitors can also benefit from a 20 percent discount when purchasing tickets online ($158 for adults; $110 for children or seniors).

Insta-worthy HK-themed photo spots

Photograph: Courtesy sky100

Get your camera ready and venture through five captivating photo spots scattered throughout the observation deck. Each spot showcases a unique aspect of the local culture and attractions, allowing you to capture the essence of this lovely city and uncover its many facets.

Start at the ‘Clock Tower Timescape Corner’, featuring the historic red brick building pointing to 3.15pm – symbolising Hong Kong’s beloved saam dim saam (meaning 3.15pm) afternoon tea tradition. Then, make your way to ‘sky Cha Chaan Teng’, a miniature version of the classic cha chaan teng (tea restaurant), adorned with glowing neon signs and retro mosaic tiles for your perfect Instagram moment. Next, immerse yourself in the flavours of summer at the ‘Giant Fruit Paradise’, inspired by the Yau Ma Tei Wholesale Fruit Market and featuring a large sugarcane and durian decor, before heading over to the ‘Beach Pop-up’, where Hong Kong’s pristine beaches and iconic ice cream motorcycle are recreated. 

Finally, rediscover your inner child at the ‘Zero-gravity Swing’, an egg waffle-shaped swing with floor-projected views from sky100 that will make you feel as though you’re swinging at a staggering altitude of 393m, providing the closest proximity to the sky.

Weekend workshops

Photograph: Courtesy sky100

Catch a series of afternoon tea offerings at 3.15pm during the weekends, as sky100 teams up with various time-honoured brands in the city – including Kung Lee Herbal Tea Shop, Yan Chim Kee, and KamCha – to give away complimentary local treats and beverages, such as coconut juice and candy, sugarcane juice and puddings, silky Hong Kong-style milk tea, and more.

A sky-high afternoon tea experience

Photograph: Courtesy sky100

One of the best ways to experience the local afternoon tea culture is perhaps enjoying authentic Hong Kong treats from a sky-high vantage point. Perched on the west side of sky100, Café 100 by The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong is launching a range of limited-edition snacks like freshly baked waffles ($48) for visitors to enjoy. If you’re craving for more, try the Classic Hong Kong afternoon tea set ($88) which comes with delicious fish balls, egg tarts, and sugarcane juice.

In celebration of the Paris Olympics 2024, the café is also rolling out the Five Rings Onion Rings ($88), featuring five colourful and crispy onion rings shaped like the Olympic rings.

Book your tickets today and visit sky100’s official website for more info.

