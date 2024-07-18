3 Must-try experiences at sky100’s teatime-inspired event this summer

Insta-worthy HK-themed photo spots
Get your camera ready and venture through five captivating photo spots scattered throughout the observation deck. Each spot showcases a unique aspect of the local culture and attractions, allowing you to capture the essence of this lovely city and uncover its many facets.
Start at the ‘Clock Tower Timescape Corner’, featuring the historic red brick building pointing to 3.15pm – symbolising Hong Kong’s beloved saam dim saam (meaning 3.15pm) afternoon tea tradition. Then, make your way to ‘sky Cha Chaan Teng’, a miniature version of the classic cha chaan teng (tea restaurant), adorned with glowing neon signs and retro mosaic tiles for your perfect Instagram moment. Next, immerse yourself in the flavours of summer at the ‘Giant Fruit Paradise’, inspired by the Yau Ma Tei Wholesale Fruit Market and featuring a large sugarcane and durian decor, before heading over to the ‘Beach Pop-up’, where Hong Kong’s pristine beaches and iconic ice cream motorcycle are recreated.
Finally, rediscover your inner child at the ‘Zero-gravity Swing’, an egg waffle-shaped swing with floor-projected views from sky100 that will make you feel as though you’re swinging at a staggering altitude of 393m, providing the closest proximity to the sky.