3 Must-try experiences at sky100’s teatime-inspired event this summer

Afternoon tea in Hong Kong has transformed from a colonial legacy to a beloved local pastime. To celebrate this unique dining culture, sky100, the city’s highest indoor observation deck, is presenting ‘3:15 pm Teatime Delight of Hong Kong Views and Flavours’ this summer, allowing visitors to soak in the essence of this cherished tradition.

Situated on the 100th floor of the ICC skyscraper, sky100 offers an unobstructed 360-degree panorama of Victoria Harbour, providing the perfect backdrop to savour delectable treats. Read on to discover the three unmissable experiences at this summer-limited event – from Insta-worthy photo spots to free tastings and exclusive afternoon tea offerings at Café 100 by The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong, we’ve got you covered.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the ticket discounts available during the event period. Hong Kong residents can enjoy 45 percent off on online ticket purchases ($108 for adults; $75 for children or seniors), or a 30 percent walk-in discount ($138 for adults; $96 for children or seniors). Overseas visitors can also benefit from a 20 percent discount when purchasing tickets online ($158 for adults; $110 for children or seniors).