30°N Parallel North Exhibition @ Harbour City
Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
  Things to do
  • Gallery by the Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui

30°N Parallel North Exhibition @ Harbour City

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Time Out says

LMF band member and artist Prodip Leung, trendsetter Eric Kot, and design studio Taurus Workshop are collaborating for the first time in the 30°N Parallel North exhibition at Gallery by the Harbour, running until September 29. Drawing inspiration from the myths and legends of ancient civilisations along the 30th parallel north, the exhibition features numerous incredible landscapes and mysterious phenomena like the Mississippi and Nile rivers, the Egyptian pyramids, and the Sanxingdui ruins. Visitors can explore over 20 new paintings and sculptures, including Prodip's 'Odd Fellas' art book and Kot's Heroic Kogiant sculptures, along with exclusive collectibles celebrating these rich histories.

Details

Address
Gallery by the Harbour
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

