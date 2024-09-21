30°N Parallel North Exhibition @ Harbour City

LMF band member and artist Prodip Leung, trendsetter Eric Kot, and design studio Taurus Workshop are collaborating for the first time in the 30°N Parallel North exhibition at Gallery by the Harbour, running until September 29. Drawing inspiration from the myths and legends of ancient civilisations along the 30th parallel north, the exhibition features numerous incredible landscapes and mysterious phenomena like the Mississippi and Nile rivers, the Egyptian pyramids, and the Sanxingdui ruins. Visitors can explore over 20 new paintings and sculptures, including Prodip's 'Odd Fellas' art book and Kot's Heroic Kogiant sculptures, along with exclusive collectibles celebrating these rich histories.