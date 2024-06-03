4 Essential stops for your half-day exploration in Tai Kwun

Founded in Milan in 1987 and with locations in London, Paris, Beijing, and Seoul, MASSIMODECARLO Gallery made its debut in Hong Kong in 2016 and established its current home at Tai Kwun in 2022. This gallery is known for fostering dialogues among globally recognised contemporary artists and up-and-coming talents, as well as featuring influential artists from the mid-20th century, whose works continue to inspire and influence contemporary art practices. The gallery works with a diverse range of international artists, working across various media forms like painting, drawing, installation, sculpture, photography, and video.

While the gallery’s overseas spaces mainly showcase young European and American artists, its Hong Kong outpost focuses on blending cultures and building connections between Asia and the West. Its exhibition programme comprises approximately five shows a year, with half dedicated to Asian artists and the remaining half to Western artists. Currently, the gallery is hosting the ‘Mimmo Paladino’ exhibition, on display until July 5. Named after the famous Italian maestro, this solo exhibition marks his return to Asia after three decades since his inaugural exhibition in Beijing. Visitors can explore his recent works inspired by ancient and ancestral themes.

Shop 03-205 & 206, 2/F Block 3, Barrack Block, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, 2613 8062