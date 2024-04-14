Hong Kong
Timeout

7-Eleven onigiri giveaway

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hong Kong, Central
  1. 7-eleven onigiri bus
    Photograph: Courtesy 7-Eleven
  2. 7-eleven onigiri
    Photograph: Courtesy 7-Eleven
Keep your eyes peeled for the 7-Eleven bus driving around town!

Convenience store 7-Eleven’s value food brand, 7-Select, has collaborated with Japan’s 7-Eleven to release a series of premium onigiri rice balls. Each onigiri is made with rice from Yamagata Prefecture, high-quality seaweed, and generously stuffed with fillings such as Hokkaido salmon roe, red snow crab paste, Japanese egg yolk and sukiyaki beef, as well as kabayaki-grilled salmon & and sakura shrimp soya.

Each 7-Select premium onigiri will retail for $17 each, or $29 for two pieces. From February 10 to 16, the convenience store will roll out with a time-limited deal, where customers will receive a free bottle of Oi Ocha green tea after purchasing two premium onigiris. To promote the new onigiri releases, 7-Eleven will be driving to various districts like Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, and Kwun Tong from February 10 to 14 to distribute free onigiri to Hongkongers from a Japanese single-decker bus decked out with colourful decorations. 

What’s more, the 7-Eleven bus will also provide mini games like lottery machines for members of the public to try their luck at. To participate, simply like 7-Eleven’s official Facebook page and follow the brand’s Instagram account to have a go at the lottery machine, and redeem a coupon to claim a free onigiri. Stay tuned to 7-Eleven’s social media pages to find out where the brand’s bus will be driving to during the giveaway period. 

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

