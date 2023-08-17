Hong Kong
Timeout

808 Board Game

  • Things to do
  • Mong Kok
    Photograph: Facebook/808 Board Game
    Photograph: Facebook/808 Board Game
Time Out says

Established in 2010, 808 Board Game is a gathering space in Mong Kok's Pak Po Lee Commercial Centre that hoards a bountiful collection of board games suitable for all types of players. Whether you're looking to play classic board games that you know like the back of your hand or challenge yourself to learn a brand new game that you're not familiar with, 808's staff are more than happy to teach you the rules of each game and provide any insight. While 808 does not provide any food or drink, customers are more than welcome to bring their own food up so long as they clean up after themselves. 

Details

Address:
Room 808, Pak Po Lee Commercial Centre, 1A-1K Sai Yeung Choi Street South, Mong Kok, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3791 2799/5595 6450 (Whatsapp)
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur 2.30pm-11pm, Fri 2.30pm-1am, Sat 1am-1pm, Sun and PH 1pm-11pm
