Hong Kong
Timeout

A Caramel Affair at 170°C

  Things to do, Food and drink events
  Nan Fung Place, Sheung Wan
  A Caramel Affair at 170°C
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  A Caramel Affair at 170°C
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  A Caramel Affair at 170°C
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  A Caramel Affair at 170°C
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
Nan Fung Place's annual food gala is back, and this time, it's all about caramel! During weekdays from June 13 to 21, A Caramel Affair at 170°C will feature 26 of Hong Kong's most popular cafes and bakeries – including Dear Coffee & Bakery, Shanslate Studio, R&N Cake Studio, Sugar Brothers, Fifty Cake, and more – showcasing over 50 handmade desserts and baked goods using caramel as the star ingredient. If you can't make it on Mondays to Fridays, there will also be a special Caramel Dessert Gala on Saturday, June 15, where sweet tooths can discover all kinds of treats from nearly 13 Insta-famous shops. 

NF Touch members can also enjoy three exclusive privileges, including a five percent discount on all products, a $50 market cash voucher, and a buy-one-get-one-free offer on milk teas at Coucou Hotpot‧TeaMiTea (Nan Fung Place branch).

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

Details

www.facebook.com/NanFungPlace
Nan Fung Place
Nan Fung Place
173 Des Voeux Rd Central
Central
Hong Kong
00000

Dates and times

