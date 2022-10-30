Hong Kong
A Date with Dogs: Interactive Showcase

  • Things to do
  • Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park, Sai Ying Pun
Spend some quality time with your pooch at this park event

From October 28 to 30, Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park transforms into a dog-friendly hangout spot with A Date with Dogs, an experimental art programme that displays interactive sound installations by art students from tertiary institutions across Hong Kong. You and your furry friends will have a blast as you discover and interact with installations like ball pools, ramps, platforms, and more on the park’s Memorial Lawn. Additionally, music and dance performances will take place each night of the event, so you and your pup can bask in the ambience underneath the stars.

Reserve your chosen time slot here and find more information on A Date with Dogs’ Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/adatewithdogs
Address:
Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park
16 Eastern Street North
Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong

