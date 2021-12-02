A Dazzling Christmas – Igniting a Green-minded Festival

Partnering up with three local architects and glass gurus – Arnold Wong, Keith Chan, and Stephen Ip – TKO Plaza's Christmas display this year is all about keeping it green! Featuring three stunning installations that will light up the mall in all sorts of colour, visitors are invited to admire the 30-metre-long canopy of 'Northern Lights' crafted from over 10,000 recycled bottle caps; step inside the dazzling igloo constructed with more than 1,000 pieces of up-cycled glass, and take on the six-layer Christmas tree composed of 145 up-cycled glass bottles for a game of ring toss. Visitors can also write their wishes and blessings on specially prepared scratch cards for a chance to win a $500 shopping voucher, or browse through different stalls at the glass village's festive market (now until Dec 26) featuring brands like Word of plant, Scent Out, mews_Collections, pisces.secret, heycandycandy, and many more.