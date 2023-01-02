A Disney Christmas 2022

Time Out says

You know with Disney you’re going to get the most delightful Christmas in town and 2022 is no exception. Aside from meeting Santa Goofy and all his lovely Disney friends, visitors can gather around the giant Christmas tree every evening to enjoy festive performances by carolers as snowflakes fall from the sky. This year, it’s extra magical with the new Duffy and Friends Winter Wonderland, where parkgoers can meet the adorable characters clad in wintertime costumes and take pictures at custom-designed photo spots in Fantasy Gardens. There'll also be a series of live music performances at Disney Live in Concert! (Fridays and Saturdays from Nov 25 to Dec 10), featuring renowned musicians who will perform classical music, jazz, and musical Disney pieces together with Mickey and Friends to delight fans.