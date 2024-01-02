Hong Kong
Timeout

A Fairytale Christmas at Pacific Place

  • Things to do
  • Pacific Place, Admiralty
  • Recommended
  1. Pacific Place, Christmas 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  2. Pacific Place, Christmas 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  3. Pacific Place, Christmas 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  4. Pacific Place, Christmas 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct have transformed into a magical winter wonderland this Christmas. Immerse yourself in the enchanting Fairy Light Forest, where giant flowers, luminous mushrooms, and friendly forest animals await; and explore Santa's Grove, the stunning conservatory adorned with decorated Christmas trees. You can also join the Gifts of the Forest workshop and create presents for your loved ones, before continuing the magic at Starstreet Precinct with glowing glasshouses and colourful decorations. Visit with your loved ones this holiday and capture the festive spirit in this magical, fairytale-like setting.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.pacificplace.com.hk/en
Address:
Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Admiralty
Hong Kong

Dates and times

