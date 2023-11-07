A Festival of Wine by Shangri-La Group

Time Out says

From November 20 to 29, Shangri-La Group’s annual wine and dining festival returns for its fourth year, in which diners can enjoy an exhilarating line-up of 20 events across the group’s three hotels in Hong Kong. Led by Island and Kowloon Shangri-La’s area sommelier, Terence Wong, the wine-focused festival will showcase 200 exceptional wines, sake, Champagnes, and sparkling wines. During the course of the festival, attendees will be able to enjoy dinners with pairings from wineries such as Penfolds, Domaine Leroy, and Clarendelle by Haut-Brion; a wine and music charity carnival; as well as Champagne sabrage performances. Get your tickets for the hotel groups wine events on the Shangri-La e-boutique.