A glass act: Zimon Chow talks about crafting memories at Glazden

Tucked away down a quiet lane in Sau Wa Fong, where the lively energy of Wan Chai gives way to a more artistic vibe, you'll discover Glazden, an independent glass studio founded by Zimon Chow in 2017. Combining ‘gla’ for glass, ‘z’ from Zimon’s name, and ‘den’ for garden, the name captures the very essence of this creative space.

While glassmaking may not be the latest viral trend in Hong Kong, this cosy studio is forging its own path, creating beautiful handcrafted glassware, sculptures, and memorial art pieces that commemorate those who have passed. It is this unwavering passion that earned Glazden a spot among our top picks for this year’s Time Out Recommended list.

To find out what makes this secret garden so unique, we sat down with Zimon to uncover this unique craftsmanship, the passion that fuels it, and the challenges she has faced along the way.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Zimon’s journey into glassmaking began with a growing curiosity. Feeling worn out by the demanding world of event management, she sought a change that would reignite her joy in life. After dabbling in various hobbies – from yoga to ceramics – she recalled her mother’s love for collecting perfume bottles, a memory that nudged her to sign up for glassmaking workshops. Eager to dive deeper, Zimon soon travelled to Taiwan, where, by a stroke of fate, she met her Czech mentor. "I ended up spending about three weeks at a local glass factory in Czech, practising with scraps left behind after hours." she shares. Recognising her newfound passion, her partner stumbled upon a quaint space in Sau Wa Fong that would make the perfect space for a small glassmaking studio. Since then, Zimon has never looked back.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

However, the path to establishing Glazden was not without its hurdles. Finding equipment in Hong Kong proved nearly impossible, and Zimon had to learn the intricacies of glassmaking from scratch – it was almost like going back to science clas in school. In the world of glassmaking, even the slightest error can turn a masterpiece into mere shards. Through the process of trial and error, she learned the invaluable lesson of letting go. “Sometimes, despite our best efforts, things simply don’t work out. The key is to embrace the process, learn from it, and move forward.”

Photograph: Joshua Lin

At Glazden, it’s not just about crafting stunning glassware; one of their most meaningful creations is the memorial glass – a ball-shaped ornament to honour those who have passed. “The stories behind these pieces carry deep emotional weight,” explains Kenji, one of the talented artists at Glazden who specialises in this particular 'galaxy' art piece. “I try not to get too emotional, but sometimes it hits home.”

Making these memorial pieces requires both delicacy and precision. “It’s a one-shot endeavour and there's no room for mistakes,” Zimon emphasises. Each creation blends love and memory, incorporating the cremated ashes of a loved one or pet to form a shimmering galaxy. As clients get to participate in this process, it often leads to deeply emotional moments. But as heavy as this task can be, Zimon and Kenji find gratitude in being able to provide something tangible that helps preserve the cherished memories of those who have passed.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Kenji’s own journey into glass artistry started with one simple quest: finding the perfect gift for his girlfriend. A chance encounter with Zimon’s work led him to quickly fall in love with the craft. “It is both challenging and beautiful, with endless room for creativity.” Juggling his time between being a hairstylist and a glass artist, Kenji believes that determination is the key for anyone looking to enter this field. “Passion, hard work, and the acceptance of failure are all integral to success,” he stresses.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Trends may come and go, but Zimon firmly believes in the importance of staying true to their mission. “When I first started, hardly anyone knew about the art of glassmaking," she recalls. "Even if we only attract a small percentage of the population, that's enough to make a meaningful impact. As long as we craft with a purpose, I trust that people will be drawn to what they have to offer." Whether it's a colourful vase or a sentimental art piece, Glazden continues to burn bright in this little city of ours.