Time Out says

To celebrate the grand opening of the new Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space, the 13,300sq m venue will turn into an 'A-Maze-ing Harbourfront' featuring five themed mazes that will transport visitors into a world of immersive art and adventure.

Fusing elements of creative art, entertainment, and Instagrammable spots, each maze offers its own unique theme and experience suitable for visitors of all ages. The Time Maze will take you through a time-travelling tunnel using light and shadow, while the Infinite Mirror Maze allows visitors to view their endless mirror reflections and admire the beautiful Hong Kong skyline. Other mazes include Lost in the Woods, which draws inspiration from the iconic bamboo scaffolding structures of Hong Kong; Light Box Maze, featuring colourful lighting effects; and Air Maze, an inflatable maze specially designed for the little ones with various obstacles and hidden passages.

Mark your calendars for March 15 as the 'A-Maze-ing Harbourfront' opens for 10 consecutive days from 7am to 11pm. Best of all, admission is completely free of charge!