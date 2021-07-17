For those of us who grew up in Hong Kong during the 90s, Lai Yuen amusement park was by far the most exciting place to be for weekend outings. The amusement park sadly turned off its lights for good in 1997, but with next year marking the 25th anniversary since its closure, TKO Plaza is recreating the magic with ‘A Time Journey to Lai Yuen’ Joyful Paradise for Hongkongers to reminisce on the good old days.

Throwing it back all the way to the 1950s, the exhibition features a jaw-dropping 1:64 miniature model reproducing the scenery of Lai Yuen in its heyday, a Lai Yuen Time Tunnel where old pictures, flashcards, newspaper clippings, tickets, and more are on display, an original carousel horse from the park that’s more than half a century old, and old Lai Yuen game booths with nostalgic prizes for you to take home – ready to relive those childhood days?