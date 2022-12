Once you're fueled up, it's time to explore every detail of the 'Enchanting Snowflakes' installations that will be on display through January 2, 2023. Starstreet Precinct has teamed up with AaaM Architects to curate a truly magical festive display with sustainability at its core. This past summer, Startstreet Precinct's 'Recycle Your Bottles' initiatives collected around 1,700 PET plastic bottles at 16 limited-time recycling points around the Admiralty and Wan Chai neighbourhoods. After being cleaned and shredded, the materials were reproduced into plastic filaments and 3D-printed by the local 3D printing workshop Dreamcubics into the district's captivating Christmas decorations.

Enter this mesmerising display from Queen's Road East, just outside Three Pacific Place, where you'll be immersed in a world of shimmery gold and pearly white 'Snowy Diamonds' surrounded by playful baubles and twinkling fairy lights. Wander through the display, snapping photos along the way, until you find the showstopping Icicle Chandelier Spiral Christmas Tree, an intricate sculpture that fills the Precinct with a dazzling display of lights.

A little further along, step into the glimmering 'Snowball', a gigantic spherical structure filled with mini 2D snowballs featuring intricate snowflakes. Feel the festive cheer from every angle – and don't forget to grab your perfect Instagram shot! As you continue walking up from Wing Fung Street towards Start Street, you'll find gold-tinted, diamond-shaped metal ornaments that will guide you towards the rest of the festive fun.