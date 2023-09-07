Hong Kong
Aesop Ouranon Eau de Parfum launches

  • Things to do
  • Soho House, Sheung Wan
Aesop, Ouranon
Photograph: Courtesy Aesop
Join Aesop on September 7 at House Studio in Soho House as they mark the release of their latest Eau de Parfum and the conclusion of the Othertopias collection, which showcases six distinct Eaux de Parfum: Miraceti, Karst, Erémia, Eidesis, Gloam, and the latest addition, Ouranon. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the fragrant landscape contained within each amber bottle, and head on a sensory journey through a series of theatrical installations – don't miss this unique olfactory experience!

Details

Address:
Soho House
33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

