AIA Carnival 2023

Hong Kong's biggest annual fun fest is back! From December 21, 2023, to February 25, 2024, the AIA Carnival will once again transform the Central Harbourfront Event Space into a vibrant wonderland, immersing you in the exciting traditions of a European carnival. This year, the carnival brings over 25 thrilling rides, 30 game stalls, 40 interactive installations, and more than one million adorable stuffed toys for lucky winners to take home. 

As an added highlight, the internationally renowned Gandeys Circus will be in town to bring audiences to the edge of their seats with a mesmerising show under the Big Top. Showcasing the best of circus entertainment from around the world, the 65-minute performance features motorbike riders from Kazakstan, clowns from Costa Rica, Acrobats from Kenya and Columbia, London showgirls, and more.

Tickets for the AIA Carnival are now available for purchase starting from $140 for adults (inclusive of 10 tokens) and $95 for concession (inclusive of seven tokens). Buy your tickets online before December 20 and enter the promo code 'Countdown' to enjoy a $10 discount. Circus tickets range from $150 to $500, with up to four shows per day and no intermissions during each show.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with AIA Carnival

Details

Event website:
www.aiacarnival.com/
Address:
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong
Price:
$95-$450
Opening hours:
Off-peak days: 12pm-10pm, Standard & Peak days: 11am-11pm

Dates and times

