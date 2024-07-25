Subscribe
AIA Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy AIA Hong Kong

AIA One Billion Week: Summer’s hottest event featuring Central’s first outdoor ninja challenge

Soak up the summertime with a thrilling array of free-of-charge interactive activities, games, and workshops

Photograph: Courtesy AIA Hong Kong

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with AIA Hong Kong
This summer, AIA Hong Kong is set to transform one of Hong Kong’s most iconic locations into the interactive setting for the city’s must-visit event of the season. Taking over the AIA Vitality Park in Central, AIA One Billion Week will offer an exciting series of activities, games, and workshops from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, August 4.

Inspired by AIA’s ambition to encourage one billion people to live ‘healthier, longer, better lives’ by 2030, AIA One Billion Week will get visitors moving and inspire them to ‘rethink healthy’, redefining what a healthy lifestyle looks like! 

Get your family and friends together to explore meticulously designed al fresco sheltered zones that cater to thrill-seekers and those seeking to relax and enjoy cheerful, sunny summer days. 

Take on adrenaline-fueled challenges – for ages 6 to 60

Photograph: Courtesy AIA Hong Kong

One of the highlights of this dynamic summer experience is the Ninja Challenge, the first al fresco version to come to the bustling Central district, featuring 11 obstacles. Situated in the Fitness Zone, there are two types of challenges that participants between the ages of six and 60, and of any fitness level, can try. 

The Ninja Challenge Workshop is a 50-minute session where participants can learn basic Ninja skills from certified coaches, including swinging, jumping, grip, and climbing. In the Ninja Challenge Timed Challenge, participants (ages 16 and above) will have 50 minutes to complete an obstacle course in the fastest time possible. Interested participants just need to visit the website for pre-registration.

Unwind and smile for the 'gram

Photograph: AIA Hong Kong

For those who want to kick back and enjoy the summer glow under the sun, there are several enticing options. The Sky Mirror of the Wheel is a pool installation that provides reflections of the city's renowned observation wheel. Additionally, the Chill Zone offers an air sofa where visitors can relax in comfort.

Fun under the sun: games, workshops, and more

The Fun Zone will offer a variety of engaging experiences for visitors of all ages, including movement classes with football elements, family music, Circus Tricks for families, and Zumba dance sessions. Space is limited, so secure your spot by pre-registering for these activities. Don't forget to join the mini-game on the 'Carbon Wallet' decarbonisation reward platform to earn green rewards and enhance your summer fun with a broader range of activities!

Enjoy friendly competition with outdoor video games

Photograph: Courtesy AIA Hong Kong

Ramp up the action at the Game Zone, where the giant LED walls will challenge visitors with two exciting outdoor video games. Inspired by classic arcade games, these interactive challenges will test players' speed and lightning-fast reflexes as they aim to hit buttons and earn high scores. The fastest reactions win!

Throughout AIA One Billion Week, visitors will also get the chance to catch the screenings of 2024 sports events, allowing them to cheer on Hong Kong athletes.

Ready to kick-start your summer with AIA? Visit the website to learn more and to pre-register for AIA One Billion Week.

AIA Vitality members can earn AIA Vitality points by participating in the Ninja Challenge and immersive workshops. Explore the AIA Connect App for more details. 

Visit here or follow AIA’s official social media accounts to get the latest updates. 

AIA One Billion Week

Date: July 27 to August 4, 2024

Opening Hours*: Monday to Friday, 3pm to 11pm; Saturday to Sunday, 11am to 11pm

Location: Hong Kong Observation Wheel | AIA Vitality Park

Address: 33 Man Kwong Street, Central, Hong Kong

*Opening hours may vary based on special programme arrangements and weather conditions.

 

