AIA One Billion Week: Summer’s hottest event featuring Central’s first outdoor ninja challenge

Take on adrenaline-fueled challenges – for ages 6 to 60
One of the highlights of this dynamic summer experience is the Ninja Challenge, the first al fresco version to come to the bustling Central district, featuring 11 obstacles. Situated in the Fitness Zone, there are two types of challenges that participants between the ages of six and 60, and of any fitness level, can try.
The Ninja Challenge Workshop is a 50-minute session where participants can learn basic Ninja skills from certified coaches, including swinging, jumping, grip, and climbing. In the Ninja Challenge Timed Challenge, participants (ages 16 and above) will have 50 minutes to complete an obstacle course in the fastest time possible. Interested participants just need to visit the website for pre-registration.