AIA One Billion Week: Summer’s hottest event featuring Central’s first outdoor ninja challenge

Soak up the summertime with a thrilling array of free-of-charge interactive activities, games, and workshops

This summer, AIA Hong Kong is set to transform one of Hong Kong’s most iconic locations into the interactive setting for the city’s must-visit event of the season. Taking over the AIA Vitality Park in Central, AIA One Billion Week will offer an exciting series of activities, games, and workshops from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, August 4.

Inspired by AIA’s ambition to encourage one billion people to live ‘healthier, longer, better lives’ by 2030, AIA One Billion Week will get visitors moving and inspire them to ‘rethink healthy’, redefining what a healthy lifestyle looks like!

Get your family and friends together to explore meticulously designed al fresco sheltered zones that cater to thrill-seekers and those seeking to relax and enjoy cheerful, sunny summer days.