Hong Kong
Airside Christmas: Retro Encounter

  • Things to do
  • Airside, Kowloon City
Airside
Photograph: Courtesy Airside
Time Out says

Kai Tak's multi-purpose complex Airside presents its first-ever Christmas market, featuring live performances by local talents, a roller-skating rink, a pet-friendly area, green experiences, and a fun-filled Christmas Market offering over 50 booths with brands ranging from festive food and drinks to local handicrafts and more. 

The market also features vintage arcade and pachinko machines for everyone to reminisce about the happy days of the 80s and 90s, as well as a giant Christmas art installation made with upcycled fabrics and colourful graffiti. What's more, the venue is pet-friendly, making it a great spot for a festive day out with your canine pal.

Details

Address:
Airside
2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.airside.com.hk/en

Dates and times

