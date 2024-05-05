Hong Kong
Timeout

Airside x Anchorball Monsters in the Universe

  • Things to do
  • Airside, Kowloon City
  Airside x Anchorball Monsters in the Universe
  Airside x Anchorball Monsters in the Universe
  Airside x Anchorball Monsters in the Universe
Experience the vibrant world of American artist Ken Kelleher at Airside in celebration of the city's Art March. Making its grand debut in Hong Kong, Kelleher's Monsters in the Universe installation show features a towering five-metre inflatable Starhopper and QuantumLeap, characters from Kelleher's Sky Bunnis series, alongside The Fuzz and The Monstrous Marvels creations welcoming visitors at the mall's Atrium. Engage in interactive experiences, including a projection game, take snaps inside the photo booth, and try your luck on the claw machine. Before you leave, don't forget to get your hands on exclusive merchandise at the pop-up store and delicious themed bites from Honbo's food truck. 

Address:
Airside
2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak
Hong Kong
Contact:
