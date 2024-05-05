Airside x Anchorball Monsters in the Universe

Time Out says

Experience the vibrant world of American artist Ken Kelleher at Airside in celebration of the city's Art March. Making its grand debut in Hong Kong, Kelleher's Monsters in the Universe installation show features a towering five-metre inflatable Starhopper and QuantumLeap, characters from Kelleher's Sky Bunnis series, alongside The Fuzz and The Monstrous Marvels creations welcoming visitors at the mall's Atrium. Engage in interactive experiences, including a projection game, take snaps inside the photo booth, and try your luck on the claw machine. Before you leave, don't forget to get your hands on exclusive merchandise at the pop-up store and delicious themed bites from Honbo's food truck.