Take a trip down the rabbit hole this summer as Alice, The Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Tweedledum and Tweedledee, along with The Queen of Hearts and her Card Soldiers, land in Hong Kong!

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Yuen Long’s Yoho Mall has brought together all your favourite characters from the classic tale to recreate a whimsical wonderland. From a whopping 18-feet-tall ‘rabbit hole’ and a five-metre-long mystical time tunnel to a beautiful fairytale-like birdcage and a giant interactive checkerboard, there’s a bundle of larger-than-life displays dotted all around the shopping mall – so snap away to your heart’s content!

If you’re still not satisfied, visit the pop-up shop and dessert station and shop from over 300 kinds of themed souvenirs, including clothing and accessories, trinkets, teaware, and a series of limited-edition tech accessories, as well as dreamy sweet treats like crystal ball cakes, crepe cakes, puddings, and more for the ultimate tea party experience.