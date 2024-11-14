Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Altaya Wines
    Photograph: Courtesy Altaya Wines
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Altaya Wines
    Photograph: Courtesy Altaya Wines
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Altaya Wines
    Photograph: Courtesy Altaya Wines
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Altaya Wines
    Photograph: Courtesy Altaya Wines
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Soho House, Sheung Wan

Altaya Wines Annual Tasting 2024 - A Family Reunion

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Altaya Wine
Advertising

Time Out says

Raise your glasses and join Altaya Wines for an unforgettable evening at their annual tasting event on November 14 (6.30pm-9pm) at Soho House Hong Kong! This year’s celebration features a casual walk-around tasting with over 100 fine wines from family-owned wineries around the world. Guests will have the chance to engage directly with winery owners and representatives, discovering the intriguing stories behind each label. While sipping on exceptional cuvées from renowned regions like Champagne, Burgundy, and Tuscany, attendees can also enjoy a selection of delicious canapés and groove to live DJ music.

For all you wine-loving Time Out readers out there, secure your ticket by using the promo code ALTAYAxTIMEOUT to enjoy the discounted ticket price of $568 (original price $688), a $200 cash voucher (redeemable with a purchase of $2,000 or more), and a complimentary Riedel wine glass.

Details

Address
Soho House
33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.