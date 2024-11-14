Altaya Wines Annual Tasting 2024 - A Family Reunion

Raise your glasses and join Altaya Wines for an unforgettable evening at their annual tasting event on November 14 (6.30pm-9pm) at Soho House Hong Kong! This year’s celebration features a casual walk-around tasting with over 100 fine wines from family-owned wineries around the world. Guests will have the chance to engage directly with winery owners and representatives, discovering the intriguing stories behind each label. While sipping on exceptional cuvées from renowned regions like Champagne, Burgundy, and Tuscany, attendees can also enjoy a selection of delicious canapés and groove to live DJ music.

For all you wine-loving Time Out readers out there, secure your ticket by using the promo code ALTAYAxTIMEOUT to enjoy the discounted ticket price of $568 (original price $688), a $200 cash voucher (redeemable with a purchase of $2,000 or more), and a complimentary Riedel wine glass.