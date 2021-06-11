Sai Ying Pun's Australian-style coffee shop TIL – Today Is Long is crossing the harbour this summer for a special 'AM: Coffee; PM: Booze' pop-up at LCX! Serving up authentic Australian coffee brewed from Small Batch coffee beans, a Melbourne-based coffee roaster, TIL has handpicked seasonal espresso beans called 'The Ones We Love' exclusively for the pop-up. A range of flavoured teas made with AeroPress, such as whisky and dry gin flavoured, will also be available. Alongside TIL, visitors can also take their pick from a selection of more than 100 specialty coffee and craft beer products from Blaze Beer Club as well as Carbon Brews.

From June 19 to July 11, be sure to sign up for a range of specialty coffee and craft beer workshops available every weekend. Activities include coffee and beer tasting, coffee grounds soap and iced latte candle-making, as well as bottle upcycling for participants to make their very own plotted plants.