Time Out says

On July 22, Shake Shack will be celebrating the grand opening of their eighth location in the city at Metroplaza, Kwai Fong. To kick things off, the first 100 customers in line when Shake Shack’s doors open at 12pm will receive exclusive merchandise such as a t-shirt and a reversible bucket hat. Additionally, the restaurant will bring back their crowd-favourite limited-edition BBQ menu – featuring items like the BBQ shackmeister burger, BBQ chicken shack, as well as BBQ bacon cheese fries – from now until October 10 across all other locations in the city.



As part of Shack Shack’s mission to give back to the community, the new branch will be donating five percent of its sales to LAP HK, a charity dedicated to providing shelter and care for animals. Pet owners can also bring their four-legged friends out for a meal in the al fresco area and treat their pets to a complimentary ‘Poochini’ upon any food and drink purchase.