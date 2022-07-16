Time Out says

Hop on a time machine this summer and see the past, present, and future of Hong Kong as Central Market puts on a huge exhibition featuring a total of 100 miniature artworks! Presenting different facets of our wonderful city, visitors will get to see intricately crafted artworks of street scenes, small shops, traditional festivals, historic buildings and more, all scaled down to miniature sizes.

Don't miss the centrepiece of Victoria Harbour, which features 40 iconic buildings of Hong Kong against a beautiful backdrop simulated by computer animations; or the mini Central Market artwork inspired by renowned photographer Ho Fan's famous capture of the historic building.

The exhibition is held from now until July 16 at Central Market's event space, before going on tour to be exhibited in Tokyo and Seoul in order to promote Hong Kong culture.