Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Anima Tokyo

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Anima Tokyo
    Photograph: Courtesy Anima Tokyo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Anima Tokyo
    Photograph: Courtesy Anima Tokyo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Anima Tokyo
    Photograph: Courtesy Anima Tokyo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Anima Tokyo
    Photograph: Courtesy Anima Tokyo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Anima Tokyo
    Photograph: Courtesy Anima Tokyo
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Anima Tokyo is the ultimate anime paradise and the largest anime experience centre located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui. The sprawling 80,000sq ft space features pop-up shops offering everything from exclusive merchandise to collaborative creations and brand-new products; special exhibitions of beloved classic anime series like Mobile Suit Gundam, Chibi Maruko-chan, and Astro Boy; as well as photo spots, interactive exhibits, a game experience zone, and even a gashapon pop-up store. Don't forget to stop by Showaki Food Town, a vintage dining arcade with 10 Japanese eateries offering authentic washoku flavours, alongside a kimono experience zone and regular cultural events. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
G/F – 2/F, Silvercord, 30 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.