Anima Tokyo is the ultimate anime paradise and the largest anime experience centre located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui. The sprawling 80,000sq ft space features pop-up shops offering everything from exclusive merchandise to collaborative creations and brand-new products; special exhibitions of beloved classic anime series like Mobile Suit Gundam, Chibi Maruko-chan, and Astro Boy; as well as photo spots, interactive exhibits, a game experience zone, and even a gashapon pop-up store. Don't forget to stop by Showaki Food Town, a vintage dining arcade with 10 Japanese eateries offering authentic washoku flavours, alongside a kimono experience zone and regular cultural events.