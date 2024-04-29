View this post on Instagram
Anima Tokyo is the ultimate anime paradise and the largest anime experience centre located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui. The sprawling 80,000sq ft space features pop-up shops offering everything from exclusive merchandise to collaborative creations and brand-new products; special exhibitions of beloved classic anime series like Mobile Suit Gundam, Chibi Maruko-chan, and Astro Boy; as well as photo spots, interactive exhibits, a game experience zone, and even a gashapon pop-up store. Don't forget to stop by Showaki Food Town, a vintage dining arcade with 10 Japanese eateries offering authentic washoku flavours, alongside a kimono experience zone and regular cultural events.