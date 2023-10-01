Aqua's National Day menu

Time Out says

Treat yourself to a contemporary Italian and Japanese tasting menu ($1,888 per person) at Aqua while you catch the fireworks show taking place above Victoria Harbour. Start off with an array of sashimi and sushi, as well as Italian appetisers like duck filled ravioli with parmigiano fondue. Select your entree of choice from options such as roasted Wagyu beef sirloin with a sweet amaretto soy glaze, confit suckling pig with balsamic glazed pears, and line-caught sea bass with peas and leeks in caviar sauce; and complete your meal with a portion of the restaurant’s signature tiramisu. Take your National Day celebrations to the next level by option for a wine pairing with Aqua’s exclusive fusion menu for an additional $888 per person. Reserve your table for Aqua's National Day dining event here.