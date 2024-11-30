Subscribe
  Arcane, Central

Arcane 10th anniversary menus

Time Out says

This November, fine dining restaurant Arcane is celebrating its tenth anniversary by collaborating with sustainable food suppliers to create three time-limited menus. From November 11 to 16, Arcane will join forces with premium food grocer Gourmet en Provence to whip up offerings like caviar-topped blinis with crab mayonnaise, herb-crusted limousin veal rump with roasted butternut squash, as well as glasses of RSRV Champagne. On the following week (November 18 to 23), the restaurant will work with seafood supplier Waves Pacific and Australian food product supplier To-Plate to create dishes such as Australian white asparagus with Taiyouran egg mayonnaise, lightly seared yellowfin tuna with edamame hummus, and more. Finally from November 25 to 30, the fine dining venue will team up with Farmhouse Productions to showcase locally grown produce in dishes like drunken ma yau fish with Cévennes onion fondue or local yellow chicken with pea shoots and Yunnan mushrooms. Book your tables for these milestone menus by visiting Arcane’s website

Arcane
3/F, 18 On Lan St, Central
Hong Kong

