From September to November, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong has partnered with the Consulate General of Argentina to offer authentic Argentinian dishes at The Grill, the hotel’s al fresco dining destination. The hotel has invited renowned chef Juan Ignacio Barcos from Buenos Aires restaurant Madre Rojas to serve a range of classic Argentine dishes such as Wagyu flank skewers, ossobuco empanadas with cheese and onion, and more. During the collaboration, guests can also enjoy a handpicked selection of Argentinian wines to go along with their meal, and even catch live tango performances on September 9 and 15.
Argentinean Barbecue at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
Indulge in authentic Argentine fare at this al-fresco poolside dining destination
- The Grill
- 11/F, Grand Hyatt, 1 Harbour Rd
- Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
- Child (from 6-12) $299, Adult $598
Dates and times
