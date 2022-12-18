Time Out says

Held from now until December 18, Art@Harbour features multiple outdoor art installations and digital art facades that integrate art, science, and technology along the promenades of Victoria Harbour. Over at Tamar Park and the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section), The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Science in Art sees nine sets of interactive art installations and three pieces of 3D floor graphics created by local artists and art tech partners.

Meanwhile, at the Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom promenades, the Symphony of the Future features sculptures and digital displays that have been set up at the K11 Musea promenade, the Avenue of Stars and Salisbury Garden, including HΞXAVΞRSΞ by renowned Dutch artist Don Diablo, Looking Up, an augmented reality piece by American conceptual artist Tom Friedman, and a prelude for the future (2022), a performance by Hong Kong artist Olivier Cong.

Other Art@Harbour programmes include the Blossoming Hong Kong digital art facades at the Kowloon Shangri-La and the Kerry Hotel, as well as Sino Group's Heart to Heart digital art facades displayed at the Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, Empire Centre, and China Hong Kong City from now until October 9.