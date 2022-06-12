Time Out says

Held from June 3 to 12 at Central Harbourfront, Artaverse is one of Asia's largest outdoor NFT and local art exhibitions. Designed to take visitors on an immersive art, entertainment, and cultural journey, the art fest is divided into three areas – Art Box, which features over 20 independent exhibition spaces showcasing an array of NFT artworks; Art Hub, where digital art connects with the virtual world in different zones; and Art Stage, where a series of talks and live music performances will be held.