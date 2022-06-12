Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Artaverse

  • Things to do
  • Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Artaverse
    Photograph: Courtesy Artaverse
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. Artaverse
    Photograph: Courtesy Artaverse
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. Artaverse
    Photograph: Courtesy Artaverse
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. Artaverse
    Photograph: Courtesy Artaverse
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Artaverse
    Photograph: Courtesy Artaverse
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. Artaverse
    Photograph: Courtesy Artaverse
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. Artaverse
    Photograph: Courtesy Artaverse
    PreviousNext
    /7
Advertising

Time Out says

Held from June 3 to 12 at Central Harbourfront, Artaverse is one of Asia's largest outdoor NFT and local art exhibitions. Designed to take visitors on an immersive art, entertainment, and cultural journey, the art fest is divided into three areas – Art Box, which features over 20 independent exhibition spaces showcasing an array of NFT artworks; Art Hub, where digital art connects with the virtual world in different zones; and Art Stage, where a series of talks and live music performances will be held.

Details

Event website:
www.artaverse.asia/
Address:
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.cvm.com.hk/en/home
Price:
$150-$880

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.