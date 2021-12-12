Aurora Lab at The Pulse

Take a trip up north this Christmas and enjoy a magical fine dining experience at Repulse Bay! Open from now until January 2, 2022, The Pulse's 5,000sq ft sky garden has turned into an Arctic haven featuring 10 festive huts for guests to dine in. There are two sessions available – Arctic Dinner (three-course meal) or Aurora Dinner (four-course meal) – where guests will get to have an interactive experience while they dine as different story cards are presented at each course. Diners will then have to decide their fate by answering various questions on the card that will ultimately lead them to unveil a puzzle box containing the results of their journey. Then, diners can take their results down to The Moroccan Moment (3/F, East Wing at The Pulse) where they can redeem a complimentary cocktail to end the night on a high. All this accompanied by an unobstructed sea view, artificial snow, and mesmerising aurora light projections, you're guaranteed an unforgettable night. Click here for more info and make a reservation now!