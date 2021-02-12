Auspicious Koi Garden at MCP Central and Discovery

Putting a Japanese spin on Lunar New Year, MCP Central and Discovery has put together the Auspicious Koi Garden for you and your loved ones to celebrate the Year of the Ox – Japan style. Surround yourself with hundreds of wishing wind chimes at MCP Discovery, and stroll through the beautifully decorated golden shrine at MCP Central, before entering into an underwater palace where a colourful shoal of koi carps comes to life via projection mapping (open from 12nn to 8pm; only two people are allowed inside each time for a maximum of two minutes). If you're longing for a slice of Japan, this is the place to be this CNY.