Auspicious Koi Garden at MCP Central and Discovery

Things to do MCP Central , Sai Kung Until Sunday February 28 2021
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Putting a Japanese spin on Lunar New Year, MCP Central and Discovery has put together the Auspicious Koi Garden for you and your loved ones to celebrate the Year of the Ox – Japan style. Surround yourself with hundreds of wishing wind chimes at MCP Discovery, and stroll through the beautifully decorated golden shrine at MCP Central, before entering into an underwater palace where a colourful shoal of koi carps comes to life via projection mapping (open from 12nn to 8pm; only two people are allowed inside each time for a maximum of two minutes). If you're longing for a slice of Japan, this is the place to be this CNY.

Venue name: MCP Central
Address: 8 Yan King Rd, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong

