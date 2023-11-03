Hong Kong
Autumn Guinguette at Waterfall Bar

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Waterfall Bar, Wan Chai
grand hyatt argentina dinner
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
Time Out says

Savour French-inspired cocktails by the hotel's poolside bar

From September to November, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s Waterfall Bar is offering an authentic French guinguette experience for all their guests. Taking inspiration from guinguettes, a casual French tavern, Waterfall Bar presents a range of French wines, cocktails, and nibbles for guests to enjoy as they lounge by the hotel’s poolside bar. Guests can sip on French-inspired cocktails like the Martinique Side Car or L’espresso Martini, or enjoy glasses of Champagne or rosé.

Details

Event website:
www.hongkong.grand.hyattrestaurants.com/restaurants-and-bars/waterfall-bar/
Address:
Waterfall Bar
11/F, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

