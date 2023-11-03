From September to November, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s Waterfall Bar is offering an authentic French guinguette experience for all their guests. Taking inspiration from guinguettes, a casual French tavern, Waterfall Bar presents a range of French wines, cocktails, and nibbles for guests to enjoy as they lounge by the hotel’s poolside bar. Guests can sip on French-inspired cocktails like the Martinique Side Car or L’espresso Martini, or enjoy glasses of Champagne or rosé.
Autumn Guinguette at Waterfall Bar
Time Out says
Savour French-inspired cocktails by the hotel's poolside bar
Details
- Address:
- Waterfall Bar
- 11/F, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video