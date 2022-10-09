Hong Kong
AXA BetterMe Weekend

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon Cultural District, West Kowloon
AXA wonderland
Photograph: Courtesy AXA Wonderland
To celebrate World Mental Health Day on October 10, the AXA BetterMe Weekend is returning on Oct 8 to 9 to promote mental wellness and encourage everyone to "live healthily inside out to become a BetterMe."

Held at West Kowloon Cultural District, this large-scale outdoor carnival will offer a bevy of free classes, games, workshops, and other activities for participants to simply enjoy and just have some fun. The carnival will be divided into five Experience Zones – Emotion, Art Care, Wellness, Go Green, and Fitness – covering everything from physical and mental wellness to art and a green lifestyle. To top things off, participants will also have the chance to win amazing prizes such as travel and leisure vouchers worth up to $2,000! 

Don't miss the Art Care 4D Experience Zone, created by Japanese artist Yoshirotten, where visitors will get to refocus, relax, and rejuvenate through unique art and sensory experiences. For those looking to get active and break a sweat, there will be various yoga and dance classes on offer guided by professional instructors from Pure Yoga and Pure Fitness. All sessions are now open for registration on Emma by AXA app on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details

Event website:
www.axa.com.hk/en/betterme-weekend
Address:
West Kowloon Cultural District
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

