Time Out says

Obsessed with handbags? Love anything to do with fashion? Head to Bags: Inside Out, a comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the history and cultural significance of bags. Now on display at Pacific Place until July 16, the exhibition explores the function, status, and craftsmanship of bags and features over 240 items dating as far back as the 16th century. The exhibition is divided into three themed sections: Function and Utility, Status and Identity, and Design and Making, showcasing all types of bags, from designer handbags and vanity cases to utilitarian rucksacks. Highlights include Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic Fendi Baguette bag in Sex and the City, Princess Diana’s ‘Lady Dior’ by Christian Dior, as well as 13 bags from Hong Kong singer, actress, and fellow bag enthusiast Kelly Chen's personal collection.

Pacific Place has also curated a series of happenings, including bespoke guided tours, Makers Workshops, a 360-degree video booth, shopping rewards, and an exclusive designer bag-inspired cocktail made with elderflower, yuzu, and gin at Salisterra, The Upper House.