Bakehouse Wan Chai’s 6th anniversary

This January, Bakehouse Wan Chai celebrates their sixth anniversary by releasing a mango brulee cheesecake danish ($88). This exclusive flaky pastry sees chunks of ripe mango mixed in with a slightly savoury cheesecake batter, and is finished off with a caramelised brulee crust for a touch of sweetness. Throughout the month, the Wan Chai branch will churn out only 50 pieces of the mango brulee cheesecake danish at 2pm each day, and customers can only purchase two pieces each. Get your hands on these irresistible pastries from now until January 31.