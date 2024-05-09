Time Out says

Popular bakery chain Bakehouse has whipped up three new items that are sure to please all palates. Firstly, the bakery has jazzed up its classic doughnuts with Asian flavours by introducing matcha azuki red bean doughnuts ($44). In this iteration, the bakery chain’s doughnuts each get a filling of creamy matcha custard and azuki red bean paste, before being rolled in roasted soybean powder for a nutty finish. For those who prefer classic pastries, Bakehouse has also released chocolate croissants ($30) that have a dense dark chocolate filling. Each of these buttery treats is finished by dipping one of its ends into chocolate before being garnished with flaky Maldon sea salt for a slightly salty contrast.



Lastly, Bakehouse’s new range of pastries also sees the release of the blueberry yuzu Danish ($48). This seasonal special consists of a sourdough Danish pastry base baked with blueberry jam, before being topped with smooth vanilla custard, fresh blueberries, and a light dusting of yuzu zest. This fruity Danish will only be available until the end of May, so be sure to visit Bakehouse’s locations across Hong Kong (except for Stanley) to purchase it before it’s gone! As for the chocolate croissant and matcha doughnuts, these are being added to their regular menu, and customers will be able to enjoy these scrumptious pastries in all Bakehouse locations across the city.