BAM Festival 2022

  • Things to do
  • Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central
Time Out says

The BAM Festival is back! Held from November 25 to 27, the three-day event organised by Mercedes-Benz is an ensemble of automotive, greenovation, gastronomy, and entertainment; delivering a unique experience for all by the breezy Central Harbourfront. 

Reimagined for a new generation of drivers, the luxury carmaker is previewing up to 30 new models – including two of their latest models, Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC and GLC 300 4MATIC, and the Hong Kong debut of the legendary Mercedes-AMG ONE – all of which are available for purchase and ready to be customised on-site.

Calling out lifestyle and entertainment, the festival also features Esports and sim racing, in addition to the Magical Garage walk-in art installation; She’s Mercedes workshops; free outdoor fitness classes; a FIFA Community Tournament for football fanatics; an Innovation Hub where more than 30 experts will showcase the latest progressive concepts; and music performances by the likes of Joyce Cheng, On Chan, Zpecial, and The Hertz. 

Guests can also refuel and take their pick from a selection of food and drink vendors. From cold pints at the beer garden to local and western flavours, plant-based offerings, coffee and desserts, there’s something for everyone. BAM Festival 2022 is open to all with free entry. For more info, please click here.

Details

Event website:
www.bam.hk/en/
Address:
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

