Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Barbie’s Scream House at Duddell’s Disco Bao

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Duddell’s, Central
disco bao halloween
Photograph: Facebook/ Disco Bao
Advertising

Time Out says

This Halloween, Duddell’s presents a scary session of their recurring late night party, Disco Bao, with ‘Barbie’s Scream House’ as their theme. The frightening yet fabulous party at Duddell’s will consist of bone-chilling tunes to keep the atmosphere running high, and a two-hour long free-flow of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut from 10pm to 12am. If the name of the party wasn’t obvious enough, partygoers are encouraged to come dressed as Barbie with a spooky twist. If you plan on attending with a large party of people, Dudell’s provides the option for you to book a table by emailing them at party@duddells.co.

Details

Address:
Duddell’s
3/F, Shanghai Tang Mansion
1 Duddell St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@duddells.co

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.