Barbie’s Scream House at Duddell’s Disco Bao

Time Out says

This Halloween, Duddell’s presents a scary session of their recurring late night party, Disco Bao, with ‘Barbie’s Scream House’ as their theme. The frightening yet fabulous party at Duddell’s will consist of bone-chilling tunes to keep the atmosphere running high, and a two-hour long free-flow of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut from 10pm to 12am. If the name of the party wasn’t obvious enough, partygoers are encouraged to come dressed as Barbie with a spooky twist. If you plan on attending with a large party of people, Dudell’s provides the option for you to book a table by emailing them at party@duddells.co.