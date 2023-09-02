Hong Kong
Barkada Karaoke Throwback Brunch

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Barkada, Central
Barkada
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
Sing, sip, and snack to your heart’s content at Barkada’s karaoke throwback brunch! On September 2 and the first Saturday of every following month, Barkada will invite a live DJ to spin throwback hip-hop and R&B tracks as guests dig into tantalising dishes and free-flow drinks, before the restaurant transforms into a massive karaoke party for everyone to join in. During the brunch, guests can enjoy a three and a half hour-long free-flow of drinks with options like Barkada’s cocktails, wine, beer, and bubbles; as they munch on the restaurant’s delectable dishes like the pica-pica platter piled high with appetisers, garlic rice topped with hearty protein options that range from pork tocino to chicken longanisa; funky coconut noodles, and many more. As for the karaoke party, each table of guests can select songs they want to perform solo if they’re feeling brave, or start a huge sing-along with the rest of Barkada’s diners. Tickets to Barkada’s karaoke brunch are $488 per person for a non-alcoholic free-flow and food package, or $688 per person for the alcoholic alternative.

Details

Address:
Barkada
U/GF, FOCO, 48 Cochrane Street,
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

