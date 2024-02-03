Time Out says

Experience the ultimate fusion of fashion and flavours at BaseHall! Joining forces with luxury fashion destinations Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter, BaseHall presents an exclusive two-week collaboration with Hong Kong bakery Dough Beings. From now to Feb 3, visit BaseHall 02's pop-up to indulge in limited-edition bomboloni box sets featuring flavours like the bespoke Net-A-Porter sesame ginger mochi (available Jan 22 to 27), Mr Porter's peanut ginger mochi (available Jan 29 to Feb 3), and an exclusive savoury flavour curated for BaseHall, Carbonara Bomboloni (available Jan 22 to Feb 3), made using a combination of Parmigiano cheese and Jinhua ham. Each box set costs $118 and holds two delectable pastries, along with a special shopping sphere.