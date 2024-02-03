Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

BaseHall pop-up: Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter bomboloni box set by Dough Beings

  • Things to do, pop-ups
  • BaseHall, Central
  • Recommended
BaseHall pop-up: Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter bomboloni box set by Dough Beings
Photograph: Courtesy BaseHall
Advertising

Time Out says

Experience the ultimate fusion of fashion and flavours at BaseHall! Joining forces with luxury fashion destinations Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter, BaseHall presents an exclusive two-week collaboration with Hong Kong bakery Dough Beings. From now to Feb 3, visit BaseHall 02's pop-up to indulge in limited-edition bomboloni box sets featuring flavours like the bespoke Net-A-Porter sesame ginger mochi (available Jan 22 to 27), Mr Porter's peanut ginger mochi (available Jan 29 to Feb 3), and an exclusive savoury flavour curated for BaseHall, Carbonara Bomboloni (available Jan 22 to Feb 3), made using a combination of Parmigiano cheese and Jinhua ham. Each box set costs $118 and holds two delectable pastries, along with a special shopping sphere.

Details

Address:
BaseHall
Jardine House, Shops 9A, 9B and 9C LG/F, 1 Connaught Pl
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.