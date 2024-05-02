Feel the heat and get your groove on
A celebration extending from day to night awaits. On May 25, the Heat Wave DJ Party kicks off at 4.30pm and runs until 10pm. The party will commence by the poolside, where the resident DJ will ignite the atmosphere for a lively gathering complete with music and water splashes.
The party doesn’t stop here. As the sun sets, move indoors to enjoy a constant, comfortable 30 degrees Celsius, guaranteeing an unforgettable aquatic adventure regardless of the weather conditions. Between 8pm and 10pm, Tyson Yoshi will take centre stage and deliver an exhilarating show, rocking the crowd with his chart-topping hits, along with DJ performances featuring DJ Chanatel and DJ Angus to keep the party going.