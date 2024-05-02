Hong Kong
Beat the summer heat at Studio City Macau Water Park’s Heat Wave DJ Party

Don’t miss this water-filled party featuring electrifying DJ music and performances from Hong Kong rapper Tyson Yoshi

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Melco Group
Prepare to plunge into an exciting summer in Macau. Mark your calendar for May 25, as Studio City Water Park, Macau’s largest water park, is throwing an exhilarating Heat Wave DJ Party. Designed by Canada’s leading water park company, Whitewater, this space-themed water park is one of Asia’s first all-weather and year-round water parks, and the first of its kind in Macau. 

Brace yourself for an 11-hour affair filled with endless fun and entertainment at the DJ party. Ready your swimsuit, plan with your friends, and beat the summer heat at this party you must not miss.

Feel the heat and get your groove on
Photograph: Courtesy Melco Group

Feel the heat and get your groove on

A celebration extending from day to night awaits. On May 25, the Heat Wave DJ Party kicks off at 4.30pm and runs until 10pm. The party will commence by the poolside, where the resident DJ will ignite the atmosphere for a lively gathering complete with music and water splashes. 

The party doesn’t stop here. As the sun sets, move indoors to enjoy a constant, comfortable 30 degrees Celsius, guaranteeing an unforgettable aquatic adventure regardless of the weather conditions. Between 8pm and 10pm, Tyson Yoshi will take centre stage and deliver an exhilarating show, rocking the crowd with his chart-topping hits, along with DJ performances featuring DJ Chanatel and DJ Angus to keep the party going.

Double the fun with water park thrills
Photograph: Courtesy Melco Group

Double the fun with water park thrills

Each ticket to the Heat Wave DJ Party includes access not only to the event, but also the water park’s outdoor and indoor area, as well as the outdoor pool where a world of fun and water-filled excitement awaits from noon to 11pm.

The indoor area features seven exhilarating water slides, two wave pools, Macau’s first and only indoor surfing simulator, a diving pool, a unique Oblivion Pool that extends both indoors and outdoors, and more exciting facilities. Venture outdoors and explore their 62 thrilling attractions, including slides, rides, waterfalls, a kids’ zone, and the 20-metre-high Highpoint Twister. 

If you’re bringing your friends along to the DJ party, opt for the four-people package, or go all out with the VIP 10-people package, which offers access to the outdoor pool cabana, two bottles of Champagne, and MOP2,000 dining credit, in addition to 10 water park standard tickets and two-hour free flow house red or white wine, house beer, and juices to keep your spirits high throughout the night. A special Thrilling Ferry package is also available, offering a standard water park ticket and a one-way Hong Kong-Macau or Macau-Hong Kong ferry ticket.

If you’re not a Melco Style member, sign up today and enjoy exclusive early bird offers from April 29 until May 5, including price discounts and two hours of free-flow drinks. Missed the early bird offer? It’s never too late to join the party. Melco Style members can still enjoy member discounts and receive MOP60 dining credit or a buy-three-get-one-free offer for water park standard tickets.

Discover more about the Studio City Water Park here and grab your tickets to the Heat Wave DJ Party via their official website today.

