Each ticket to the Heat Wave DJ Party includes access not only to the event, but also the water park’s outdoor and indoor area, as well as the outdoor pool where a world of fun and water-filled excitement awaits from noon to 11pm.

The indoor area features seven exhilarating water slides, two wave pools, Macau’s first and only indoor surfing simulator, a diving pool, a unique Oblivion Pool that extends both indoors and outdoors, and more exciting facilities. Venture outdoors and explore their 62 thrilling attractions, including slides, rides, waterfalls, a kids’ zone, and the 20-metre-high Highpoint Twister.

If you’re bringing your friends along to the DJ party, opt for the four-people package, or go all out with the VIP 10-people package, which offers access to the outdoor pool cabana, two bottles of Champagne, and MOP2,000 dining credit, in addition to 10 water park standard tickets and two-hour free flow house red or white wine, house beer, and juices to keep your spirits high throughout the night. A special Thrilling Ferry package is also available, offering a standard water park ticket and a one-way Hong Kong-Macau or Macau-Hong Kong ferry ticket.

If you’re not a Melco Style member, sign up today and enjoy exclusive early bird offers from April 29 until May 5, including price discounts and two hours of free-flow drinks. Missed the early bird offer? It’s never too late to join the party. Melco Style members can still enjoy member discounts and receive MOP60 dining credit or a buy-three-get-one-free offer for water park standard tickets.

Discover more about the Studio City Water Park here and grab your tickets to the Heat Wave DJ Party via their official website today.