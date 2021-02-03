IFC mall is set to ring in a blissful Lunar New Year with the Beautiful: blossom of fortune, a floral installation with a contemporary twist. With a focus on elegant peach blossoms and classy peonies, accompanied by festive red blooms all across the mall, the display hopes to bring prosperity and good fortune for all in the coming year. Visitors can also share festive cheer and send their best wishes to family and loved ones with calligraphic floral blessing cards, designed by local calligrapher Karen Tong. To augment the festive fun, don't forget to also scan the QR code inside the floral installation to get the special Lion Dance Troupe Instagram filter on your mobile screen – selfie time!