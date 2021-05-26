Do you consider yourself to be a beauty queen? Are you an advocate for supporting local businesses? If the answer to both is 'yes', then Harbour City is where you ought to be. Held from now until June 20, the Beauty Mart at Harbour City is a 'Wellness Beauty'-themed local market featuring a range of homegrown brands offering lifestyle goodies, healthy deli, teas, plants, market-exclusive products, and everything you need to feel fully revitalised inside and out!

While you're browsing between stalls, don't forget to take a snap by the beautiful swing chair and take part in the 'Wellness Beauty' capsule goody draw for a chance to win surprises from selected beauty brands at Harbour City. It's a one-of-a-kind retail experience you won't want to miss!