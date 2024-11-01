Subscribe
Halloween Brut!
Photograph: Courtesy Brut!
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Brut!, Sai Ying Pun

Beetlejuice and Lydia’s wedding reception at Brut! and Crushed Wine Bar

Time Out says

Fans of Beetlejuice, this one’s for you. Sai Ying Pun’s casual wine-focused bistros Brut! and Crushed Wine Bar are respectively holding themed dinners based on the film’s protagonists. Kick off the evening at Brut! with freshly shucked oysters and Champagne, before experiencing an eerie dinner inspired by the movie’s eponymous character. Alternatively, head a few steps next door to Crushed Wine Bar to enjoy a dining experience inspired by the movie’s leading lady. What’s more, all guests who dress up according to the dining events’ dress code, Deathly Elegant, will receive a glass of wine on the house! Book your tables for Beetlejuice’s dinner at Brut! here, and secure your spots for Lydia’s dining event at Crushed Wine Bar here.

Details

Address
Brut!
Shop C, G/F, 1 Second Street, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong

Dates and times

