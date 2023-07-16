Hong Kong
Benefit Gentleman Appreciation Day

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Benefit Cosmetics
Photograph: Courtesy Benefit Cosmetics
Time Out says

Listen up lads – Benefit is hosting a Gentleman Appreciation Day this Sunday (July 16) and they're giving away 100 free eyebrow waxing services to men who have never tried brow waxing before! To encourage more men to take care of their brows, the offer will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at five selected stores. Click to register at the following locations: Lee Tung Avenue, Langham Place, Park Central, New Town Plaza, and Yoho

Details

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

